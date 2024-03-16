LOS ANGELES, March 16 — Taylor Swift is everywhere, even on the Disney+ home page. With The Era’s Tour concert film now available on the streaming platform, the home page has been completely redesigned for the occasion with categories that pay tribute to the singer’s hits.

To coincide with the release of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Era’s Tour (Taylor’s Version) on Disney+ this Friday, March 15, the sreaming platform has completely changed its category titles. From now on, subscribers to the House of Mouse’s streaming platform can see that the various selections offered on the home page have been renamed with references to cult Taylor Swift track titles. Red, Fearless, 1989, Speak Now, Reputation and Lover are collections of films or series, labelled Disney’s Version, in a nod to the subtitle of the albums the singer re-recorded to reclaim the rights to her works.

Subscribers will find films and series about love, such as Robin Hood or the series Love, Victor, in the Lover (Disney’s Version) category, or they can revisit the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame or Cruella in the Reputation (Disney’s Version) category. The 1989 (Disney’s Version) category brings together films such as The Little Mermaid, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, all released in cinemas in 1989!

Capable of causing international movements of crowds, ‘TayTay’ has boosted the economy of the towns where she has performed. A real asset that could attract new subscribers to the streaming platform. Disney boss Bob Iger revealed the impressive price tag for the rights to the film-concert, acquired for the “modest” sum of US$75 million (RM353 million). The concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench, generated over US$260 million at the worldwide box office, “making it the top-selling concert film of all time,” as Disney+ points out. — ETX Studio

Advertisement