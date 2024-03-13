KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Actress Bella Astillah has filed for a ‘fast-track’ divorce from husband, Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz today.

Bella or her real name Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah arrived at the Federal Territories’ Syariah Court in Jalan Duta around noon today along with her mother and sister, Didi Astillah, reported TV3.

Aliff was not present for the proceedings.

Bella, who had filed the divorce a few days earlier, said that she had made up her mind regarding the decision and it was the best solution for them.

Advertisement

“To be honest, this is the best way for me.

“As many of you already know, we previously reconciled and I think by us going on with our own paths, this might be the best for me and Aliff.

“He agreed to it earlier and as it is the month of Ramadan, I just want everything to go smoothly,” she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Bella’s lawyer Azmi Mohd Rais said that the reason for Aliff’s absence in court today was due to scheduling conflicts and the court proceeding will continue next month.

“We’ve filed this case a few days ago via fast-track divorce because we’ve received news that Aliff has agreed to it previously.

“However, Aliff told us today that he is not ready as he is still shooting.

“So I’ve appealed to the court to move the discussions and delivery of summons to the next court mention date,” said Azmi.

Last week, Aliff was caught in close proximity with actress Ruhainies by Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department officers following a public tipoff.

In a recent Instagram story, he insisted that the whole affair had been blown out of proportion with many details reported being exaggerations.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and share a son, now aged seven.

Bella and Aziz divorced in 2019 after he was accused of cheating but reconciled in 2020 before having a daughter now aged four.