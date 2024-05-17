KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — A director of an engineering company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a pensioner over a supply project for Petronas involving RM1.5 million last year.

Yusmadi Yusof@Othman, 43, was charged with cheating Tan Sri Mohd Khamil Jamil, 68, by deceiving the latter into believing that the project was profitable, while the accused knew that there was no approval letter from Petronas regarding the project.

The action by the accused prompted Mohd Khamil to hand over RM1.5 million for the purpose, which he would not have done so if he had not been deceived.

The offence was allegedly committed at a lawyer’s office in Damansara Heights on January 10, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and with whipping and can also be fined if found guilty.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the accused bail of RM40,000 with one surety and set the case for mention on June 21 for the submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Akmalzatul Mohamed Nawi appeared for the prosecution, while Yusmadi was unrepresented. — Bernama

