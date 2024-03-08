PETALING JAYA, March 8 — Will Travis Kelce will be in Singapore for Taylor Swift’s remaining concerts?

Those attending pop sensation Swift’s performances in Singapore may have the opportunity to spot her partner, Kelce, among the audience.

Swift's fans have speculated the 34-year-old football star from Kansas City Chiefs would travel to the Lion City to support Swift at her remaining Eras Tour performances at the National Stadium.

Although Kelce hasn’t been photographed in the country yet, some Swifties have observed that his friends have been active on social media from Singapore.

Advertisement

For instance, his friend Harry Clark posted a video on his Instagram Story yesterday showing what seemed to be Singapore’s skyline illuminated at night.

Furthermore, Kelce’s manager André Eanes stated on X, “Singapore what’s poppin!!!!!!!!”

It had been previously reported that Travis missed Taylor’s initial three shows in Singapore to attend his elder brother Jason Kelce’s press conference, during which the latter declared his retirement from football.

Advertisement

With the conclusion of the 2023-24 NFL season on February 11, which saw the Chiefs clinch their second consecutive Super Bowl victory and marked Kelce’s third overall win, he now has more time to accompany Swift as she travels the globe.

Fans are certainly eager to see them together more often.

The most recent sighting of Taylor and Kelce together was when they were seen hand in hand as they visited a zoo in Sydney, Australia.

Taylor is set to play her last three shows in Singapore before taking a break until May before heading to Europe for the Paris leg of the tour.

Furthermore, the 14-time Grammy winner will release her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.