KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The country’s top singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin is moved by the unwavering support of Malaysians who consistently donate to Palestinians through the Nurjiwa Foundation, which she co-founded with her husband.

The singer behind the hit song “Cindai,” who is also chairperson of the foundation, was overwhelmed with emotion as she thanked Malaysians for their incredible generosity towards the Palestinians in Gaza, particularly those in Rafah who urgently require aid, especially food.

“Whether it’s RM5 or RM10, the outpouring of support is relentless, pouring in every single day without fail. That has truly touched me. The people of Gaza are like family to me.

“During Ramadan, they’re fasting amidst hardships and we’re doing our best to support them,” she told reporters at the launch of the Infaq Ramadan Campaign by the Nurjiwa Foundation here today.

Advertisement

Without revealing specific figures, the mother of two said the foundation has delivered financial aid, food, clean water, clothing and various other essentials valued between RM50,000 to RM100,000 each month to the Palestinian people since October 11 last year.

“This initiative, though modest, will continue as long as we have representatives on the ground to assist in distributing donations.” she said.

Elaborating on the Infaq Ramadan Campaign, Siti Nurhaliza expressed hope that the initiative will serve as a platform to nurture the spirit of generosity during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Advertisement

“Charity during Ramadan carries its own special blessings and rewards. It’s heartening to see how in Makkah the community is so enthusiastic about collecting blessings through charity. I believe we can take inspiration from their spirit of giving right here,” she said.

One form of assistance to be provided is distributing food boxes to the underprivileged identified by the foundation, ensuring they can partake in the joy of Ramadan and Eid celebrations.

Siti Nurhaliza, who hails from Kuala Lipis, Pahang, added that besides distributing the Quran and prayer rugs, the foundation helps in mosque and surau repairs as well as distribute porridge and provide new clothes for orphans and less fortunate individuals.

Donations for the Infaq Ramadan Campaign can be channelled to the Nurjiwa Foundation’s Maybank account: 514486106455. — Bernama