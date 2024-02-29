PETALING JAYA, Feb 29 — American music veterans Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre recently hosted an art auction at a secluded roller rink.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the auction showcased performances by Andra Day and Timbaland, with a Sotheby’s auction of all original artworks raising US$2.5 million (RM12mil) to support the Iovine and Young Centre and improve public education in Los Angeles.

For this particular occasion, Iovine and his wife, British supermodel Liberty Ross transformed their private skating rink into a club to host live performances.

Guests gathered at the expansive Bel Air mansion of Iovine for an art auction, jointly hosted by rapper Dr. Dre, to generate funds for an innovative education initiative.

Advertisement

James Corden, the former host of The Late Late Show, acted as the master of ceremonies for an audience that boasted a unique blend of music and art luminaries: Ed Ruscha, Brian Grazer, Katie Couric, Joel Madden, Benny Blanco, Bob Geldof and sports agent Rich Paul, also known as Adele’s partner.

“I’m so glad Jimmy finally found a place to entertain in!” joked James Corden, referring to the estate of super-producer and entrepreneur Iovine.

The rink was enhanced with multi-million worth of artwork, where 11 lots were prominently exhibited on the walls, showcasing pieces by artists Reggie Burrows Hodges, Ann Craven, Noah Davis, Derek Fordjour, Sayre Gomez, Jennifer Guidi, Chase Hall, Rashid Johnson, Hilary Pecis, Ruscha and Austyn Weiner.

Advertisement

The evening drew to a close with Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Andra Day, known for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021), who is also a close friend of Iovine’s, taking the stage with her two-piece band.

They performed cherished classics such as God Bless the Child, along with selections personally chosen by Iovine.