KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has been a massive hit, becoming its No. 1 series from February 19 to 25.

The live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series raked in over 21.2 million views in four days, breaking the record previously set by One Piece at 18.5 million, IGN Southeast Asia reported.

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s debut numbers placed it 13 per cent higher than One Piece’s first four days back in its September 2023 release.

The series is set in a war-ridden world of elemental magic and follows Ang, a young boy who reawakens as the Avatar, someone who can summon all four elements.

Together with his new found friends Katara and Sokka, Ang must finish his destiny to restore peace to the world by facing the tyrannical Fire Nation.

Given the series’ popularity in the US and its strong opening numbers, many fans have been wondering if it will be renewed for a second season, similar to One Piece.

The key factor will be the show’s performance in the coming weeks and whether it will be able to stay at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV Shows list.

In comparison, One Piece was able to stay at the No. 1 spot in the Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks and was still on the list for eight weeks in total.

The adaptation of the beloved anime series also broke the perception that a well made live action anime adaptation was impossible to accomplish, following a string of poorly received attempts.

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Last Airbender has received favourable but not outstanding reviews despite its popularity, meaning it is yet to be seen if Netflix will announce a second season.