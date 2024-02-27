KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — American singer Taylor Swift has beaten iconic UK band The Beatles on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, Swift has beaten the ‘Fab Four’ for the most weeks in the Billboard 200 Top 10 charts in the last 60 years.

This means that Swift’s albums have been on the Top 10 charts longer than the entirety of The Beatles albums combined.

The Bad Blood singer achieved 384 cumulative weeks across all of her 16 Top 10 charting albums, with the latest list having three of her former No. 1 charting albums.

The latest Top 10 chart dated March 2 chart features 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at No. 6, Lover at No. 7 and Midnights at No. 9.

The Beatles have a total of 382 weeks across 32 Top 10 charting albums, last reaching the Top 10 in November 12, 2022 with a deluxe reissue of Revolver at No. 4.

Swift albums with the most weeks in the Top 10 are Midnights with 68 weeks, 1989 with 60 weeks, Fearless at 58 weeks, Lover with 54 weeks and Folklore at 30 weeks.

The Beatles albums with the most weeks in the Top 10 include Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at 35 weeks, Abbey Road and A Hard Day’s Night at 28 weeks Meet the Beatles at 21 weeks and 1 at 20 weeks.

Other artists and acts with the most weeks in the Top 10 include The Rolling Stones with 309, Barbara Streisand at 277 and Drake and Mariah Carrey at 233 each.

The Billboard 200 charts ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US using album sales and streaming to calculate consumption through album units sold.

Meanwhile, Swift’s father Scott Swift also known as ‘Papa Swift’ reportedly assaulted a male paparazzo this morning at 2.30am, 9News reported.

The 71-year-old assaulted the reporter, allegedly 51, at Neutral Bay Wharf in Sydney as the pop star, himself and their team left a superyacht.

Swift was presumed to be hiding herself under a large black umbrella while the assault occurred.

The New South Wales police said in a statement that the younger man did not require medical attention and reported the incident to police which is under investigation by the North Shore Police Area Command.

Swift was in Australia for her seven-night stopover for her record breaking Eras Tour. She will be performing in Singapore next on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.