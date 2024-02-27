PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Actor Ryan Gosling will perform his Oscar-nominated Barbie song, I’m Just Ken at the upcoming 96th Academy Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), following speculation on social media, a source close to the matter has informed that Gosling is indeed set to perform the nominated song at the ceremony.

Ken’s amusing ballad made its debut appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 87 in August, just weeks after the film’s premiere.

Following its triumph, Gosling released an EP in December, which included three fresh interpretations of the song, including a Merry Kristmas rendition.

THR had earlier inquired with Mark Ronson, who collaborated on the song with Andrew Wyatt, about the possibility of its live debut at the Oscars.

At the time, Ronson expressed his and the rest of the Barbie team’s strong desire for Gosling to perform the song.

He further mentioned that the prospect of the song having its significant moment at the Oscars had been a dream since the initial day in the studio, though it all still seemed somewhat distant.

Ronson remarked that when the idea of having other Kens join Gosling onstage was brought up, he responded, “Oh my goodness, that’s from your mouth to God’s ears.”

In addition to the nomination for Best Original Song, Barbie has been nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Gosling himself.

I’m Just Ken has garnered numerous accolades, winning Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards and securing a Grammy nomination for Best Song for Visual Media.