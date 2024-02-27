KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Filming for Helen Fielding's Bridget Jones will begin in May with Renee Zellweger set to resume the title role.

She will be joined by the original cast of Bridget Jones's Diary Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, who played love rivals Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver in the movie.

Daily Mail reported that pre-production for the movie, the fourth film that came eight years after the third instalment Bridget Jones's Baby. had begun.

Zellweger was said to be scouting for accommodation for her and her boyfriend, TV presenter Ant Anstead, 44, while she is working on the project.

According to the portal, the latest movie will be based on Fielding's 2013 novel, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, which saw her raising young children as a single mum while navigating social media and dating apps.

“Renee is excited about bringing Bridget back. She adores the character so much. Bridget Jones fever is expected to sweep across London this spring,” a source told the portal.

While in the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy book, Jones was said to have become a widow but it is unclear if the movie will be following the plot in the book.

Bridget Jones's Diary, which was released in 2001, grossed £222 million (RM1.34 billion) at the box office — more than 10 times what it cost to make.