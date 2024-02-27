KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — International Emmy Awards winner Vir Das will be performing in KL on May 18 as part of his Mind Fool Tour.

The 44-year-old Indian comedian, actor and musician's show will be held at The Platform, Ken TTDI in Kuala Lumpur at 8.30pm.

The tour is part of his seven month tour that will take him to Tokyo, Hong Kong, KL and Bangkok.

This is the second time he is performing here with the last performance in 2017.

Advertisement

It comes on the heels of releasing a universally acclaimed fourth Netflix comedy special, clocking in as last year’s second best-selling act in India’s crowded live entertainment market, and ranking as one of the top comedy sellers worldwide.

Pre-sale tickets will be held on March 6 with the password Fool from 11am. General sale of the tickets will start the next day, March 7, from 11am onwards at http://golive-asia.com and http://livenation.my.

Advertisement