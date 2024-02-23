KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Indian superstar Rajinikanth is set to return for a sequel to his blockbuster action drama, Jailer.

During a recent interview, actress Mirnaa Menon, who played the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter-in-law in the movie, revealed that Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar is working on the script for the sequel.

Titled Jailer 2, the film is expected to enter production stage soon, reported Pinkvilla.

Jailer follows the story of retired prison chief Tiger Muthuvel Pandian who takes down a smuggling ring to avenge his son’s murder.

The star-studded movie also featured Ramya Krishnan and brilliant cameos by prominent actors Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar.

It emerged as the third highest grossing Indian film last year, raking in US$76.6 million (RM366 million) worldwide, and was hailed as Rajinikanth’s biggest blockbuster in recent years.

Rajinikanth will be appearing alongside legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in his next film, Vettaiyan, helmed by director TJ Gnanavel.

Following that, he is expected to work with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next movie under the Sun Pictures banner.