KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Superman: Legacy writer-director James Gunn has officially confirmed the main cast of the upcoming film.

In an Instagram post yesterday (February 22), Gunn is seen on the set of the film with new Superman actor David Corenswet and a visibly bald Nicholas Hoult who will play super villain Lex Luthor.

Advertisement

Other cast members in the photo include Rachel Brosnahan as Louis Lane, Nathan Fillon as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Mercad as Hawkgirl.

Advertisement

“After the table read with the #Superman cast,” Gunn wrote. “Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day.”

Superman: Legacy will mark a new beginning for the DC Universe on film, TV, and video games with Gunn and producer Peter Safran taking the lead as DC Studio heads.

In January, Gunn wrote in response to a fan question on Threads that the film will not be an origin story saying that it has been seen enough in film.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran said at a DC press conference in January 2023.

“Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will reportedly play Supergirl in an upcoming DC project before starring in her own film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Although fans have speculated her cameo in Superman: Legacy, Gunn wrote in response to a fan on Threads last year that he does not like unnecessary cameos in films.

“I don’t mind actual cameos — if it’s a glimpse or a moment, an Easter egg,” Gunn said.

“What bothers me is when they mangle an elegant story by shoehorning characters in — they aren’t there because the story calls for it, but for some other reason.”

Superman: Legacy is expected to be released on July 11, 2025.