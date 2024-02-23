PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — American actress Eva Mendes is poised to publish her inaugural children’s book.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Feiwel & Friends, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, revealed yesterday that Mendes will publish Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries on September 17.

The book will be available in both English and Spanish.

The illustrated picture book, by Abbey Bryant, focuses on a young girl named Desi who harbours fears of the monsters lurking beneath her bed.

Yet, with the guidance of her mother, she overcomes her night time fears and the challenges of bedtime.

Mendes drew inspiration from raising her two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, alongside her partner Ryan Gosling.

“Desi, Mami & the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours. Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi’s, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate,” Mendes said in a statement.

“I’m super excited to share this personal story with you,” the Hitch star added. “And I am especially excited that it will be available in English and in Spanish.”