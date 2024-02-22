KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Rambo star Sylvester Stallone, known for his gritty action sequences, has advice for his fellow actors: “Don’t do your own stunts”.

During the Season 2 premiere of The Family Stallone reality TV show, the 77-year-old actor disclosed that he endured seven back surgeries for an injury he sustained while shooting 2010’s The Expendables.

Stallone fractured his neck and dislocated his shoulders after he was tackled by his co-star and WWE legend Steve Austin while shooting a scene.

He has since had a metal plate inserted into his neck and went through spinal fusions, in addition to the seven back surgeries.

“I did stupid stuff.

“I was directing The Expendables and like an idiot, I’m doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam and I could actually feel one bang. Steve knew.

“I never recovered from (it).

“After that film, it was never physically the same,” he said.

The first movie in the The Expendables franchise, co-written and directed by Stallone, premiered in 2010.

Stallone plays the role of mercenary leader Barney Ross in the star-studded film which also features Jason Statham and Jet Li, among others.

Three sequels have since been produced and the latest film, Expend4bles, which was released last year grossed only US$50 million (RM239 million) globally.