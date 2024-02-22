KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Award winning British singer Ed Sheeran is returning to Malaysia for the third time — and is asking for Malaysians recommendations what to do while he’s here.

With his upcoming show at Bukit Jalil National Stadium taking place this Saturday, the Shape of You singer via a new promo video on Instagram, expressed his excitement in coming back to Malaysia.

“What’s up Malaysia, I’m coming back to play KL on February 24th.

“Hit me up with some recommendations on what to do there.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to be back to your beautiful city,” he said in the video.

The video was shared on PR Worldwide’s Instagram page who’s also the promoter for Ed Sheeran’s KL leg of his +-=÷x (Mathematics) Asia Tour.

Social media users were also quick to share their recommendations for the singer in the comment section, from suggesting he try out the abundance of local food to visiting other states in Malaysia.

“Go and have Nasi Kandar! But preferably after your show, just in case,” commented user addeyadelene.

“Let’s eat Cendol at Taman Melawati. It’s really delicious and I can take you there,” chimed in user irdinaswift13.

“Have a short trip to Penang!” said shthongg commented.

Some volunteered themselves to become Sheeran’s personal tour guide.

“Can come to my house, meet my cats and I will treat the whole crew with the best Malaysian food,” added user ronaldoumair.

“I will take annual leave just to bring him around!” offered user ayeshaellya.

Sheeran performed in Singapore last Friday and had also shared a video of him making ‘teh tarik’ at a local eatery there on his Instagram.

For his KL show, Sheeran will be by fellow singer Calum Scott as his guest artist.