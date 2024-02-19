KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — BTS’ Jungkook has become the K-pop solo artist with the longest-running streak on Spotify’s Top Albums Global Chart.

Spotify announced that Golden landed on number 11 of their Top Albums Global for the week ending February 9 to 15, Allkpop reported.

Golden has remained on the chart since its release last November.

Besides the album, three songs from the album also remained in the chart.

Advertisement

Seven featuring Latto stand at number 26, 3D featuring Jack Harlow at number 114, while Standing Next to You stands at number 49.

The three singles have been on the chart for 31 weeks, 20 weeks, and 15 weeks, respectively.

Incidentally, Seven won the Top Global K-pop Song in last year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Advertisement