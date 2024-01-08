KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Malaysia-based international luxury fashion retailer Bonia is tapping into the K-pop craze for their latest spring/summer 2024 collection by collaborating with Nayeon from popular South Korean girls group Twice.

The singer was named Bonia’s brand ambassador in their latest campaign Daytime Reverie, which also marks the beginning of the brand’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The campaign aims to capture the essence of Nayeon’s multifaceted personality and emotions through four distinct settings within her daydreams.

“I fell in love with Bonia and their latest range of bags because it gives me a sense of romance and they have a wide variety of styles and designs that suit any occasion," said Nayeon.

"I am excited to be their ambassador working closely with them for their full range of collections this year.

"I hope my fans will love what Bonia and I have worked on together!” she said.

Bonia Group CEO Datuk Seri Daniel Chiang said that he was thrilled to have Nayeon on board their campaign especially for their 50th year anniversary.

The collaboration with Nayeon marks the beginning of Bonia's 50th anniversary celebrations. -- Picture courtesy of Bonia.

“Nayeon’s vibrant persona and authenticity resonate perfectly with Bonia’s commitment to style, innovation, and individuality.

“We are thrilled to welcome her as our brand ambassador, embodying the essence of our 50th anniversary celebrations,” he said.

In conjunction with their 50th anniversary, Bonia is planning on a year-long celebration which includes a series of exclusive launches, events and immersive experiences that pay homage to Bonia’s legacy while embracing the future of fashion.

Apart from exclusive capsule collections and innovative partnerships, Bonia also hinted at a ‘special surprise’ later in the year.