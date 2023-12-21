KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Iconic K-Pop star G-Dragon has officially left label YG Entertainment.

In a statement issued yesterday, YG confirmed that they had parted ways with the BigBang leader and wished him well in his future career.

“G-Dragon was one of the representative artists of our agency, and all the time together with him since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 has been an honour.

“We sincerely wish G-Dragon success on his new start. We ask fans for lots of encouragement and support. Thank you.”

The rapper’s exclusive contract with YG expired in June, the label said they would work with him through another contract for his extra activities like commercials and public appearances.

On December 20, G-Dragon was reported by NME to sign with Galaxy Corporation, a media company focusing on artificial intelligence development and the producers of Netflix's Physical 100.

Galaxy Corporation said they would hold a press conference later today to explain his drug case acquittal and his 2024 activities but G-Dragon himself would not be present.

G-Dragon was cleared of his drug-use charges on December 13 by the Drug Crime Investigation Unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.

The South Korean police conducted a detailed drug-test on him that returned negative, concluding that there was a lack of evidence of drug use.

The 35-year-old was charged in November when he was accused by an entertainment outlet manager who claimed he used drugs at her outlet.

Known as the 'King of Kpop’ G-Dragon rose to fame in the late 2000s and 2010s as the leader of BigBang and later as a solo artist.