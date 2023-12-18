KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Legendary jazz musician Lewis Pragasam passed away from of a heart attack at a private hospital, at 3am earlier today.

The 66-year-old had reportedly collapsed after performing at a Christmas concert yesterday.

Pragasam was respected as one of Asia’s most esteemed percussionists and a trailblazer in the fusion of Asian and Western music.

He founded the Asiabeat project in 1979, which has become a legendary name in the music world for its unique blend of musical styles.

His collaborations with artists like Paul Jackson and Tony Levin, and performances at major international festivals, including for King Charles III, underscored his global acclaim.

Pragasam broke new ground in the local music scene when CBS released Asiabeat’s self-titled debut album in 1983 which offered a fusion of Asian ethnic rhythms and Western jazz.

The group went on to release four more albums through the years.