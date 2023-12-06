KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Rock band Incubus has added Malaysia on the list of destinations for their Asia Tour after announcing Indonesia and Singapore.

The Grammy nominated band will be performing at the Mega Star Arena in Sungei Wang Plaza, Kuala Lumpur on April 27, 2024.

Their initial Asia Tour announcement was made a couple days ago with Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and Philippines listed as among the countries for the tour.

In an Instagram post shared today, Incubus named Malaysia as an addition to the list.

The concert is organised by Hitman Solutions and tickets will go on sale at 12pm on December 7 with ticketing prices starting from RM249 to RM299.

Incubus will kick start their Asia Tour starting in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 23 and will end it in Tokyo, Japan on May 1.

This will mark the band’s fifth time in Malaysia after their last show here in 2018 at KL Live where they had entertained around 2,000 fans with 20 of their hit songs including Megalomaniac, Wish You Were Here, Drive and Sick, Sad Little World, according to Harian Metro.

The band had their first performance in Malaysia in 2004 at the Bukit Kiara Equestrian and Country Resort.

For more ticketing information, please click here.