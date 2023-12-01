KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Malaysian pop queen Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza hopes to hold a bigger concert before her retirement following the record-breaking 75,000 attendance at Coldplay's concert at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil recently.

Her wish comes after the British rock bank broke the record she held for 19 years held by her Siti Nurhaliza Fantasia Tour in 2004 that attracted 70,000 fans at the same venue.

The 44-year-old took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to hint at a bigger concert before she retires from her singing career.

“Will it become a reality or not?

“If I want to do it at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil again, it might be before I retire.”

Siti said she wants it to be the most beautiful memory for everyone.

Sedih dan terharu baca tulisan wartawan Kosmo.. mungkin boleh jadi kenyataan atau mungkin tidak ye?.. kalau nak buat di stadium nasional sekali lagi, mungkin sebelum saya bersara ye.. biar jadi kenangan terindah buat semua.. https://t.co/FDYYngkREF Advertisement November 28, 2023

Her fans were quick to respond in the comments and backed her intent.

Many fans expressed their excitement for another Siti Nurhaliza Fantasia Tour and encouraged her to organise one.

“Maybe can organise the second version with some of the legends but you still remain as the main performer,” said @Mrrash84

“No, please don’t retire after the concert,” wrote another user.

Siti Nurhaliza Fantasia Tour 2004 was supported by all contestants of Akademi Fantasia 2 as the Astro reality talent search began to peak.

Siti toured 15 locations in Malaysia and garnered over a million spectators that year.

Siti didn’t disclose much information about the possible concert that may include big names to break the record.

Other notable performances at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil included Indian musician A.R. Rahman’s Secret of Success concert in January which attracted 67,000 fans.

BlackPink’s Born Pink Tour in March also attracted 62,000 people.