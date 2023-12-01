KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — V of K-Pop boyband BTS is reportedly set to join an elite South Korean special forces unit for his mandatory military enlistment.

The news comes as the remaining four members of BTS (RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V) will begin military service in December.

The report from Allkpop however could not be confirmed as BTS’ label BIGHIT Music recently released a brief statement saying it cannot reveal any information on the members’ duties.

V, or his real name, Kim Tae-hyung, will reportedly join the Special Task Force of the Army’s Capital Defense Command, also known as Special Duty Team (SDT).

Advertisement

The SDT is a military police unit specialising in carrying anti-terrorism operations, initial response to violent crimes, special operations, VIP protection and mobile strikes in urban areas.

Its members are known to perform rigorous training requirements even before they join the unit, where they will be taught combat techniques, explosives handling, and sniper training among others.

According to the Army Specialist Recruitment Plan for September 2023, V was able to pass the highly selective recruitment process and was selected into the unit on October 26.

Advertisement

Army Specialist Recruitment Plan for September 2023(Progress for Taehyung)Application period: 2023.08.31~2023.09.06First announcement of the results: 2023.09.21Interview/Experience Screening Evaluation: 2023.10.12.(Place: Capital Defense Command Military Police Corps. pic.twitter.com/9BGoz2poyX — 낭만태형 | LAYO( ꪜ )ER‍ (@Romantic_Tae) November 30, 2023

The recruitment involves multiple document screenings, interviews, and physical fitness evaluations.

Fans of BTS known as ARMY were surprised and impressed that V would join an elite special unit of the military, conveying their pride for him on social media.

Other fans also shared clips of V’s athleticism and marksman skills in different variety shows to prove he is ready for his service in the special unit.