KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix’s latest entertainment series has got audiences around the world hyped up and tuned in.

The new reality competition series inspired by South Korean director Hwang Dong Hyuk’s drama Squid Game, claimed top spot in Netflix’s TV show category as of November 27, based on numbers from movie analytics company Flix Patrol.

The success of Squid Game: The Challenge was evident from the moment of its release.

Immediately after its debut on November 24, it soared to No.1 position in a staggering 87 countries, reported Allkpop.

As of November 27, it maintained dominance, staying at the top in 43 countries.

This gripping series presents a survival entertainment format where 456 players from all corners of the world put their skills to the test for a chance to win a US$4.56 million (RM21.3 mil) prize.

Produced by British production companies Studio Lambert and The Garden, filming of the hit series took place in the UK over four weeks earlier this year.

