KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Stars on Fire Kuala Lumpur Bollywood concert, scheduled to take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium this Friday has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The star-studded concert, led by Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan, was also set to feature India’s dance king Prabhu Deva, actresses Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

The concert’s co-organiser Yess Boss Group said they are working to secure a new date with the artists.

“The decision was made with mutual consent among the organisers Yess Boss Group, Dembi Production and Heart Art Production Private Limited with great consideration.

Advertisement

“In light of the event being postponed, we have streamlined the refund process in collaboration with our ticketing agent,” Yess Boss Group said in a statement shared on Instagram.

The postponement comes five days after Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman from Pas demanded the event to be called off, claiming that the concert was inappropriate and insensitive due to the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Advertisement