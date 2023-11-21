KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — A woman in her 30s was arrested 30 minutes after injuring K-Pop boy band Super Junior member Kyuhyun on Sunday evening.

The suspect had broken into the dressing room of a musical theatre in Seoul, armed with a knife after watching the musical staged there.

The 35-year-old K-Pop star sustained injuries to his finger while trying to restrain the suspect, reported Soompi.

Kyuhyun’s agency Antenna said the singer was immediately treated at the scene following the incident.

Meanwhile, Yonhap reported that the incident occurred at 6pm and the suspect had been arrested on charges of special intimidation by the Seoul Gangseo Police Station.

Authorities also said the suspect was not related to the victim.

Police are looking into the suspect’s past record and where she purchased the weapon.

