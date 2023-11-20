KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat recorded a respectable 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 56 seconds in his maiden half-marathon participation on Sunday.

The 68-year-old, who had been yearning to take part in a half-marathon for the longest time, took part in the 21km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HK Section) Half-Marathon, reported Dim Sum Daily.

He joined some 2,000 participants in the run while dressed in his signature all-black sportswear, consisting of a black vest and black pants.

Speaking to the media after crossing the finish line, Chow said running itself was not tiring, but saying hello to everyone along the way was more exhausting.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who cheered him on throughout the race, adding that he could only run for two and a half hours at the most.

He also said he currently runs about four to five kilometres every day, completing it within an hour, as a way to stay fit and healthy.

The 68-year-old veteran actor has always had a passion for hiking and running.

In recent years, he has participated in various long-distance races.

Last December, he competed in the Hong Kong Cross Country Championship and in February, Chow completed the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 10-kilometre race with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes, and 57 seconds.

Asked then if he would take part in either a half or even a full marathon, Chow jokingly responded, “Maybe a few years later when I’m older, right now I’m still young.”