KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — American rapper 50 Cent will not be charged for battery despite throwing a microphone that left a concert goer seriously injured on August 30.

Police had originally presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney as a felony following a report lodged by the victim, radio host Bryhana Monegain, but the office referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, reported TMZ.

Sources in the City Attorney’s office revealed that no criminal charges have been filed against the 48-year-old.

It was made to understand the case would remain open for one year from the date of the incident that left Monegain with multiple lacerations to her head and face and it could be re-evaluated for possible criminal charges should there be any further incidents between the rapper and Monegain.

50 Cent was performing at the the LA Crypto.com Arena, and video circulating on social media showed him angrily throwing his microphone into the crowd and it landed on Monegain’s forehead with her later requiring medical assistance.

50 Cent is now a suspect in a battery case after throwing a mic at a woman which hit her in the head at a show.pic.twitter.com/UPw9PaiqqK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 31, 2023

There were apparently technical issues during the concert, and 50 Cent was angry about the microphone malfunctioning.

His lawyer Scott Leemon had told TMZ that his client would “never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone”.

In August, Cardi B was cleared of battery charges after a woman filed a police report for being hit by a thrown microphone.

The rapper threw her microphone at a rogue concertgoer for splashing a drink at her onstage at a concert in Drai’s Beachclub, Las Vegas.

According to the woman’s report, the microphone struck the drink thrower and ricocheted off and hit her, making Cardi B a suspect of battery.

Las Vegas police decided to not file any criminal charges due to ‘lack of evidence’.