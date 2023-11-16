KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Veteran singer Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim, who was famous in the 1980s, has received praises online for her spontaneous performance at a food court in Tanjung Bungah, Penang.

This is after Khadijah shared a video via TikTok of her performing an impromptu duet alongside a busker named Ezwan.

In the five minute video, a small crowd was seen gathering around the duo as they performed one of Khadijah’s evergreen songs, Doa Buat Kekasih.

In an easygoing fashion, Khadijah managed to get the crowd singing as Ezwan strummed his guitar. Meanwhile, some of the onlookers took the chance to take a photo with the singer.

Advertisement

In another video, Khadijah praised Ezwan and also gave him advice.

“I pray that you find success in singing and hope that you’ll give your best.

“When we do something wholeheartedly, we can deliver the song well. I pray that you’ll get more chances and keep this up,” she said.

Advertisement

Khadijah’s video has garnered 500,000 views with over 18,000 likes, along with social media users praising her for her laid back approach .

“Congratulations Datuk for supporting this man,” commented user tina.

“Congratulations to our legendary singer who’s not too proud to share her voice even with a street performance. I hope that you’ll be rewarded with good health,” added user Amran Ahmad.