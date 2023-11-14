KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — South Korean police have admitted that they investigated K-pop icon G-Dragon without any physical evidence but dismissed it as unreasonable.

As more people question their impartiality, the authorities have defended their course of action as a standard operating procedure, reported Allkpop.

“The investigation of drug crimes involves not only the results of the National Forensic Services’ analysis, but also the statements of those involved and the forensic data to determine whether there is a charge,” said a police official at a press conference yesterday at the National Police Agency in Seoul.

Advertisement

“However, the investigation is not easy because the fact was known during the pre-booking investigation before clear evidence was secured, but the investigation is being conducted in accordance with legal procedures.”

While it was true that they started the investigation based on statements alone, without clear physical evidence, there were related statements that they could not confirm.

He added: “In order to confirm this, we began an investigation before filing the charges, and it became known (through the media).”

Advertisement

Local media reported that G-Dragon was arrested solely based on the statement of a witness identified as Mr A, who said: “In early December of last year, after Mr Jiyong Kwon went to the restroom of the business, a suspicious package was found in this restroom. Immediately after that, Mr Kwon’s behaviour was also strange.”

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, attended his first police interrogation on November 8 as fans took to social media to protest his innocence.

The 35-year-old former frontman of popular boy band Big Bang made international news after he was arrested on October 25 for alleged drug use.