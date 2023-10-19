KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Navigating modern life is not easy, even when you’re a female influencer with a multi-million ringgit business.

This is just a glimpse of Prime Video’s Amazon Original series That Cover Girl, which is also their debut series from Malaysia.

The six-episode drama series boasts big names in the local industry such as Alicia Amin, Aiman Hakim, Hisyam Hamid and Siti Saleha who’s the ‘poster girl’ for the series.

That Cover Girl follows the story of young Muslim entrepreneur Sofi Safwan (Siti) whose fashion business is beset with scandalous problems and a hostile work environment.

The series will follow Sofi’s journey in resolving the issues and other complications that arise in her business and marital life.

Series creator and director Abid Hussain shared that the series offers a fresh take on Malaysian dramas, focusing on a strong female character lead.

“The idea was always to see a woman on top. A woman who’s ambitious and she wants to build something.

“We’ve never seen that on TV, especially in Malaysia. We don’t get to see a strong businesswoman character who wants to prove a point,” Abid said.

According to Abid, having the show premiere on an exclusive Over-The-Top (OTT) platform means that they have to ensure the series quality is on par with other offerings on the platform even though there weren’t any specific guidelines from Prime Video.

“We make sure the quality is of that calibre and anybody watching from anywhere in the world won’t feel like they’re watching a third grade show.

“It looks like a solid glossy show and that’s what we aim to do. The whole team has put a lot of effort into making it look that way,” he said.

Creative director Megat Sharizal said that working the best part of working on a series for an OTT platform was the creative freedom. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The show’s creative director Megat Sharizal said working on a series for an OTT platform had given him full creative freedom.

This is because locally produced series and films for television stations in Malaysia will have to adhere to certain guidelines administered by the Film Censorship Board (LPF).

“I love it when I get to work on a series on a platform like these. We are not bound by too many restrictions which we normally face with our local TV stations.

“Even from the acting side, we are free to do anything creatively,” said Megat, who recently made waves for his role in Walid.

He added that the creative freedom gave the cast the chance to explore more with their characters, providing the filming process with robust discussions amongst cast and crew.

Despite the series being on an OTT platform, Megat and his team did submit it to LPF for review as safety measure, which resulted in them having to bleep out an 'F-bomb' from an episode.

That Cover Girl, produced by local media house Creative Stew, premieres all six of its episodes today on Prime Video.

The show is available in Malaysia and more than 240 territories worldwide.