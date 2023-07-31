KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — It was not so much riding on his partner’s shirt tails as it was selling his partner’s shirts.

Actor Zain Saidin was the centre of attraction at a Kota Damansara car boot sale recently when he was seen selling the clothes of his glamourous wife Rozita Che Wan, actress and celebrity entrepreneur.

Shoppers were astonished and amused at the sight of Zain hawking a pile of preloved clothes belonging to Rozita, better known as Che Ta, for as low as RM5.

Looking business-like in a sun hat and camping chair, his antics were caught on a TikTok video posted yesterday which has already garnered 1.4 million views and 861 comments.

TikTok users responded to the cute clip with delight while some expressed disappointment they missed the chance to own something from Che Ta’s impressive wardrobe.

“Does Che Ta even know he’s selling her stuff?” asked one.

“I hope my husband doesn’t see this, he’s been eyeing my scarf collection for a long time,” said another.

“Zain’s smart to start a side hustle with her stuff,” said a third.

Married for 10 years since 2013, Zain and Che Ta are one of Malaysia’s most romantic and successful celebrity couples despite their 11-year age gap.