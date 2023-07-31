KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Fitness buffs will not be seeing Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat on his jogging rounds as doctors have barred him from exercising for two months due to a fall.

The 68-year-old suffered multiple cuts on his palms and a fractured fourth rib on the left from the impact.

In spite of that, Chow still turned up at an event, winning praises from social media users for his professionalism, China Times reported.

Chow was present at the University of Hong Kong on Friday (July 28) where he revealed he fell the day before and at that time, he could not have a hearty laugh nor cough as he would feel the pain.

“After falling down, get up and continue the journey,” he said, encouraging those who fall down in life not to give up but build on their experiences.

Seeing him attending an event despite being injured, social media users wished for Chow to get well soon.

Chow is known to be an avid runner and to promote his latest movie, One More Chance, the screen idol ran to cinemas in Hong Kong showing the movie recently.

He had also changed the course of his running route so he could show support for students taking public exams.

He reportedly passed by students who were waiting to enter the exam hall at Shek Kip Mei. He was captured on camera waving to them and wishing them good luck for the examination.