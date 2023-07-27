KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The famous cat and mouse cartoon duo Tom and Jerry will be taking their rivalry to Singapore.

In a media statement, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled that the three-minute shorts which are produced locally in Asia will comprise seven episodes.

The project is produced by Singaporean director’s Carlene Tan in association with Warner Bros. Animation with stories and designs from Singapore-based Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios.

The project is animated by India-based Aum Animation Studios.

Warner Bros. Discovery Head of Kids Southeast Asia, Christopher Ho shared that the series will have its classic Hanna-Barbera animation style from the 1950’s era with a modern Singaporean twist.

“With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom and Jerry canon.

“Working with homegrown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia, this project grows the much-loved franchise in the region and beyond,” he said in the press statement.

The series will be premiering on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong later this year ahead of its international release with the pilot episode premiering this August.

The Tom and Jerry series has than 500 episodes and 15 movies made in its 83-year history, also securing Academy Awards along the way.