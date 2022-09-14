Gary Chaw (left) and William So will be performing at the Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands on November 12 and November 26 respectively. — Pictures via Facebook/ 曹格 Gary Chaw and William So Wing Hong 蘇永康

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Malaysians can rock on to two talented names in the entertainment industry performing in Genting Highlands this November.

Malaysia's Gary Chaw, who will perform on November 12 while Hong Kong's William So will be performing on November 26.

Both performances are slated to be held at Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands at 8.30pm.

The singers took to their respective social media to announce the news to their fans who greeted the news with joy.

Chaw, who is from Kota Belud, Sabah, asked his fans to help promote the event.

Concert organiser Star Planet said tickets will go on sale from September 20, 2pm onwards.

This tour production, said the company, features an all-Malaysian line-up and a rich mashup of instruments, including the sitar, Malay percussion, and Chinese harp.

Meanwhile, this will be So's first concert here since 2018.

Chinese media meanwhile reported that besides Kuala Lumpur, So will also be performing in North America, Taiwan and Singapore.

For further details on the concerts, check out the official Facebook page of Gary Chaw and William So.