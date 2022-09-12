Noor Nabila Mohd Noor, the older sister of celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa, says her marriage to Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin is still strong. — Picture via Instagram/ noornabila

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Noor Nabila Mohd Noor, the older sister of celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa, has denied her marriage to Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin is on the rocks after his pictures were removed from her social media.

Speaking to Harian Metro, Noor Nabila said she removed his pictures as she was sulking.

“Alhamdulillah, our fate is still strong. We are still together. Do pray for us. I removed the pictures of me with the husband as I was sulking,” she reportedly said.

Noor Nabila said there are always ups and downs in a marriage.

“At that time I was angry. I did not throw the pictures but merely archived them.”

“Just that when we are under the spotlight, even the smallest of things will become big when in actual fact all women will delete pictures when quarrelling with their partner,” she said.

Noor Nabila added that she now realised the implications of her actions.

“Like Lofa and her family, whatever happens to them, I will also get embroiled in it. I should have been more careful. But we are mere human, woman and soft-hearted.”

The couple tied the knot in March last year with this being Noor Nabila’s second marriage and the third for Engku Emran.

Noor Nabila had previously been married to actor Sharnaaz Ahmad from 2017 to 2020 and has a three-year-old son Jebat Jayden Ahmad.

Engku Emran was previously married to Malaysian actress Erra Fazira and Indonesian actress Laudya Cynthia Bella.

Engku Emran and Erra have a 12-year-old daughter Engku Aleesya.