Over the top (OTT) platform Netflix will be adding Malaysia's highest grossing film, Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan into their list of movies starting from September 16. — Picture courtesy of Netflix Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Malaysia’s highest grossing film, Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan, will be hitting streaming service platform, Netflix, starting this Malaysia Day.

The film will be available on the streaming platform from September 16 globally except for Indonesia, where it will launch on October 14.

Mat Kilau broke Malaysian box office records when it became the fastest film to collect RM47 million in 11 days.

To date, the film has collected over RM96 million after screening in 40 days in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, making it the highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time.

Based on the historical figure from the late 19th century, Mat Kilau tells the story of how the legendary warrior became the figurehead of a revolt against British colonists to protect their homeland.

Along with his father and fellow countrymen, Mat Kilau led his people into guerrilla warfare over the course of several years, thus making him a symbol of freedom and independence.

Directed by Syamsul Yusof, the historical drama stars Adi Putra as Mat Kilau, alongside Beto Kusyairy, Fattah Amin, Yayan Ruhian, Johan As’ari, Rahim Razali, and Jalaludin Hassan.

Netflix currently has close to 150 Malaysian films, series and animated shows on their platforms which includes the upcoming addition of Mat Kilau.