In a birthday Instagram post, actress Park Eun-bin thanked fans for their overwhelming gifts. — Screencapture via Instagram @eunbining0904

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Korean actress Park Eun-bin celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday (September 4) with an elaborate sea of gifts from fans.

In an Instagram post, the Extraordinary Attorney Woo star thanked her admirers for the gifts received from a fan meetup.

"Thank you so much for filling my happiness...Thank you for congratulating me! Thank you for your love!” she said in the post’s caption.

Eun-bin was seen in a tiara and holding wands looking excitedly over the abundance of presents.

The gifts included stuffed toy animals, flowers, wrapped boxes and balloons with birthday messages.

The actress has been praised for her role as Woo Young-woo, a rookie autistic attorney with Asperger's syndrome in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The show became the No. 1 most streamed Netflix non-English series in August and has sparked debate about autism in the workplace in South Korea.