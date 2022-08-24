‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has won the title of No. 1 Netflix show of the week. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Talk about having your day in court! Extraordinary Attorney Woo has continued its winning streak, beating The Sandman to become the No.1 show of the week.

As reported by Deadline, the Korean series has remained the No. 1 non-English Netflix show for seven weeks since its July 29 premiere.

The series viewership has only soared since July, now sitting at the No. 6 spot in Netflix’s all-time most popular non-English series.

The show has also remained the No.1 most popular Netflix series in Malaysia for eight weeks.

It has also been confirmed that the series will be renewed for a second season, according to a statement from ASTORY president, Lee Sang-Baek. ASTORY is the drama production company behind the show.

Season two is set to air in 2024.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin), an autistic young lawyer working her way up in a large legal firm.

The show has garnered attention for its portrayal of Asperger’s syndrome in its protagonist, an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) which hinders social communication.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is now available to stream on Netflix.