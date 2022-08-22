‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will make its way to Disney+, allowing Malaysians to see it without going to the cinema. — Screencapture via Instagram @thorofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder was supposed to be released in Malaysian theatres last month but it was banned due to LGBT elements. If you still want to watch it, the movie will be available on video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar starting from the 8th of September 2022.

The online release of the new Thor movie coincides with Disney+ Hotstar Day where more exciting content will premiere including Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Welcome to the Club, The Zone: Survival Mission, Tierra Incognita and Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs. In addition, Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in Malaysia will also be able to purchase merchandise inspired by the latest Disney+ Hotstar series on their online store.

If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for a Disney+ Hotstar account which costs RM54.90 for 3 months (which calculates to RM18.30/month) and it can support two concurrent streams. Most of their content is in Full HD resolution with select titles available in 4K if you stream it on an Android TV or Apple TV device. Disney+ Hotstar is also bundled for free with selected entertainment packs on Astro and Unifi TV.

The latest Thor movie isn’t the only recent title to get the ban hammer in Malaysia. Pixar’s Lightyear which was slated to open in Malaysia on 16th June was also cancelled presumably due to LGBT themes. However, the movie was also released on Disney + Hotstar for Malaysian users with an 18+ rating. — SoyaCincau