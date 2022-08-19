Crime novel author Rozlan Mohd Noor giving an exclusive interview to POPCLUB. — Screengrab courtesy of Youtube/POPULAR Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — London-based production company Envision Entertainment has picked Malaysian crime thriller novel 21 Immortals: Inspector Mislan & the Yee Sang Murders for adaptation as a TV series.

The company’s chief content officer Michael Nakan was quoted by World Screen saying that the Inspector Mislan character is perfect for television.

"He is a gritty, seemingly incorruptible Malay Muslim street cop who brooks no opposition, from the criminal mafia or his superiors.”

"Thanks to the uniquely creative writing of Rozlan Mohd Noor, I am delighted we have the opportunity to bring Inspector Mislan to the television audience.”

Nakan also noted that the company intends to partner a Malaysian writer and filmmaker with a British one in order to make high-quality, authentic content that works for both local and global audiences.”

Commenting on the novels, Envision Entertainment director David Barron said once he started reading 21 Immortals, he realised the enormous potential the Inspector Mislan character has for both film and television production

"So optioning the books has been the first step in bringing this gritty Malaysian cop to life on-screen.”

Originally published in 2010, 21 Immortals is the first in a series of English-language Inspector Mislan Latif novels by former criminal investigation department (CID) investigator Rozlan Mohd Noor.

The novel opens on three carefully posed embalmed corpses - mother, father and son - who are seated at a traditional yee sang feast.

The story then follows the exploits of a tough street cop.

Rozlan served for 11 years as a crime investigator in the CID of the Royal Malaysia Police and a court prosecutor before joining the private sector.