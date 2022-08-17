Controversial entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri has broken his 'social media' silence after just four days. — Screenshot via Youtube/ TV Terlajak Laris.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― Controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri is back on social media, actively promoting his new song featuring dangdut singer, Baby Shima.

The 35-year-old had announced that he would be taking a break from social media after facing backlash for the teaser to his new song Baby Sayang which was deemed inappropriate by the public.

Following the backlash, Aliff uploaded a video of him crying while apologising to his wife, mother, and children before announcing that he was stepping away from social media.

That however applied only to his Instagram as his Facebook and YouTube account remained active.

Just after four days, the Terlajak Laris entrepreneur broke his silence with a video of him dancing with a mop while trying to hype up his new song release on his now otherwise empty Instagram page.

Aliff told mStar that he was going through some hardship at that time.

“As I said previously, I was going to distance myself for four days only.

“When I did the crying video, I was really distressed. Now I’ve done some self-reflection, I need to stay strong for my fans,” he said, claiming that not only he distanced himself from social media but from the outside world as well.

He also disclosed that the reason he made the song was merely for self-fulfilment and entertainment.

“I made the song as a hobby only and for my followers and fans. However, there are those who said that I want to destroy the local music industry.

“I’ve uploaded the song and video on my own social media platform. Even though the song is for fun, I’m sure it could become a contender in the local music scene.”

Meanwhile, following his ‘comeback’ to social media, Aliff yet again, is facing backlash for his false promises.

Even his mother, Rozita Ibrahim, was seen leaving a lengthy comment on Aliff’s mop video post.

The comment has since been removed.

In the comment, Rozita lashed out at the entrepreneur, saying that he never learns from his lessons while also calling him an attention seeker.

She warned Aliff not to make physical contact with other female artists or else she would forbid Aliff from seeing her in the future.

On Friday, Aliff had uploaded a video of him crying on his Instagram after facing public backlash for his music video teaser.

In the video, he also claimed that is suffering from a “stage two mental illness.”