KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — After more than two years' wait, Hong Kong singer and actress Joey Yung will be coming to Malaysia on November 5 to perform.

To be held at the Arena of Stars, the Love in Resorts World Genting — Joey Yung The Tour Asia was supposed to be held on March 21, 2020 but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past two years, Yung has been keeping herself busy by recording.

She has released two singles titled Live in the Moment, Gone with the Flare, So Fresh (featuring Dany Lee) and After All These besides filming a reality series and travel log.

Yung, who debuted in the music industry in 1999, promises that the concert will be an energetic one and feature her two decades of hits.

Those who bought their tickets previously can exchange for new ones on the day of the concert.

Yung had previously held an online concert to make up to her Malaysian fans for the cancelled event.

Taking to her official Instagram account then, Yung sang for one and a half hours while being accompanied by piano.

Tickets will be on sale from Monday, August 15, with prices at RM1,026 (VIP), RM776 (PS1), RM506 (PS2) and RM316 (PS3).

Genting Rewards Card members enjoy a 10 per cent discount via cash, credit card or Genting Points redemption, applicable for VIP, PS1 and PS2 tickets only.

For more information, visit www.rwgenting.com.