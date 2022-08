The couple said the split was an amicable one, and urged fans to not spread rumours about their private lives. — Pictures via Instagram/ officialmizznina, mohammadnohbinsalleh

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Local singers Noh Salleh and Mizz Nina have formally ended their 11-year marriage.

The pair announced news of their divorce last night (August 4), posting a shared statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have both mutually agreed on going our separate ways,” the statement read.

“Don’t worry, we are still friends and we wish well for each other.”