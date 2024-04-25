PUTRAJAYA, April 25 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan engaged in substantive discussions with his counterpart, Wang Yi, during his inaugural visit to China since assuming office in December 2023.

According to a Foreign Ministry’s statement on Thursday, the talks centred on reinforcing the enduring diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and China, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and acknowledging 11 years of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In addition to his meeting with Wang, Mohamad also convened with Minister Liu Jianchao of the International Department of the Central Committee and senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“These interactions aimed to deepen political dialogue and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between Malaysia and China.

“The Foreign Minister’s visit to China has further strengthened the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and China, setting a positive trajectory for future collaborations across various sectors,” added the statement.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the foreign minister to connect with the Malaysian diaspora in China, highlighting the vital role of people-to-people connections in strengthening bilateral relations.

With China maintaining its position as Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totalling RM450.84 billion (US$98.80 billion) in 2023, this robust economic relationship continues to foster growth and prosperity for both countries. — Bernama

