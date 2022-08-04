Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay was labeled callous following his lamb video on TikTok. — Screenshot via TikTok/ Gordon Ramsay

KUALA LUMPUR, August 4 — Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is in hot soup following a TikTok video of him in a barn, pretending to decide on which lambs to slaughter.

Ramsay’s 28-second clip which was posted last week, has been making rounds on social media and caught the attention of animal rights non-profit group, PETA UK, who condemned the video.

PETA UK vice-president Elisa Allen labeled Ramsay a ‘callous man who makes a fool of himself’ to Insider.

She also said that Ramsay’s children should disown him and go vegan.

“Intimidating gentle lambs are loutish, not amusing.

“What would be funny is if his children went vegan and disowned him. Much in the way, Elon Musk’s daughter disowned her father.

“Those lambs are just babies who want little from life but the chance to live it and not end up in this moron’s - or anyone else’s mouth,” she said.

@gordonramsayofficial The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video..... original sound - Gordon Ramsay

Ramsay’s clip has been viewed over 11 million times with over a million likes and over 20,000 comments.

The video begins with Ramsay climbing onto the fence of a lamb pen inside a barn while saying ‘I’m going to eat you. Yummy Yum Yum.’ The 55-year-old then points to a lamb before he started climbing into the pen and said, ‘It’s oven time’.

Although most of his fans were amused by the video, however, some fans were seen dismayed by the video in the comment section.

“Gordon chill,” commented user iceman_aydes.

“That’s actually kind of sad,” masimof9 said.

“Gordon!! They’re so cute though,” replied liamslunchbox.