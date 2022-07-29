Nasir will be a flex player on RSG Malaysia’s MLBB team, and act as a mentor for other players. — Pictures via Instagram/ RSG Malaysia, M Nasir

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — Musician, actor, and artist Datuk M Nasir can now add another career label to his list — e-sports player.

E-sports organisation RSG Malaysia yesterday announced that Nasir will be in its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team for the upcoming season.

In their post on Instagram, the company said the 65-year-old musician will take on a “flex role” (or extra player) under the moniker “Sifu”.

Speaking to The Star today (July 29), RSG Malaysia’s country director Johnny Tan assured fans that this was not a prank as Nasir had demonstrated interest in esports and MLBB.

“Due to his age and experience, he’ll also be able to advise the team on how to be more calm and less kan cheong (nervous),” he said.

Fans were in disbelief when the news broke, with some accusing RSG Malaysia for using the artist purely for clout.

Responding to skepticism on Facebook, the company shared pictures of Nasir clad in its team jersey during his music rehearsals.

For the uninitiated, MLBB is a multiplayer online battle arena game designed for mobile phones.

The game is a worldwide hit, and was among the games included in the first esports tournament for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).