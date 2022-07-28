Jacqueline Wong is now a free agent after broadcaster TVB chose not to renew her contact last year. — Picture via Instagram/ jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Controversial Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong is now a free agent.

Wong confirmed this news to Ming Pao revealing that Hong Kong broadcasting station TVB did not renew her contract last year.

She also shared that she was seeing Cantopop band RubberBand drummer Lai Man Wang and the duo are living together.

The actress said said she does not have any career plans yet and chose to just enjoy her life.

She also there was no stress in her love life and her relationship with Lai was developing well.

Former boyfriend Kenneth Ma meanwhile congratulated her.

“Hope she will be happy,” he reportedly said.

Wong's career went downhill in 2019 after a video of her and celebrity Andy Hui kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car blew up online.

She then fled to the United States before returning to Hong Kong in December 2019.

Following her scandal with Hui, Wong's scenes in police procedural drama Forensic Heroes IV (2020) were removed and reshot, with actress Roxanne Tong replacing her, Straits Times reported.

Three other television series involving Wong were canned before they were aired at later dates.