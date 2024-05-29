KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Fans of Dua Lipa, rejoice! The popular British pop star will be performing in Malaysia on November 23 at Axiata Arena.

Dua is traveling to the region as part of the Asian leg of Radical Optimism Tour, which will start in Singapore on November 6, continuing with Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei and Seoul.

She is currently traveling on the European leg of the tour which will begin in June with sold-out shows in Berlin, London and France.

Pre-sale tickets for Live Nation members go live on June 10 from 11am till 11:59pm. You can register for pre-sale access here.

General sales will be available on June 11 at http://golive-asia.com. Prices of the tickets are yet to be announced.

The tour comes after the Grammy-winning singer released her third studio album Radical Optimism which featured hit songs Houdini, Training Season and End of an Era.

She previously performed in Kuala Lumpur in 2018 during The Self-Titled Tour and was part of 2017 Good Vibes Festival line-up.

