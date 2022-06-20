Concert organiser, Afjets Sdn Bhd is urging members of local rock band Search to settle the special damages fee for cancelling their Konsert Search 35 Tahun back in 2016. — Picture courtesy of Search

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Concert organiser Afjets Sdn Bhd is urging members of rock band Search to settle the compensation set by the Shah Alam High Court five years ago.

Afjets was the organiser for Search’s 2016 anniversary concert, Konsert Search 35 Tahun that was eventually cancelled.

The company is calling on band members Nasir Daud, Noordin Mohd Taib (Din) and Hamzah Mohd Taib (Kid) to settle the RM500,000 in special damages for breaching their agreement to hold the concert, reported NST.

AFjets chief executive officer Amrul Nizar Anuar said the Shah Alam High Court had ordered Kid and Din to pay up the company on August 18, 2017.

The company is also eligible to receive an estimated RM1 million in general damages that was not ascertained previously.

Amrul said that he was advised by the company’s lawyers not to take any action against Search’s vocalist Suhaimi (Amy) as well as Nasir as both of them had declared bankruptcy then.

The legendary rock band which has been split into two line-ups, recently performed separate concerts.

Konsert Endemik Search at Zepp KL, Bukit Bintang saw Amy, Nasir, Man Kidal and Hillary Ang on the June 4 concert line-ups.

The second line-ups consist of Din, Kid, Yan, Minn and Dended Gonjalez who performed in On The Rooftop at Campbell Complex, Jalan Dang Wangi on June 11.

“Afjets has been made aware of a tour of Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia involving Din and Kid, from August until March next year.”

“We view this seriously. It has been five years since the judgement was made, and we still have not received a response from the members.”

He said they were prepared to take further action to ensure the court’s decision is respected and that they had given Search enough time to manage their finances.

“We strongly believe that the organisation of both concerts shows that Search has got back on its feet again and is capable of paying up what is due.”